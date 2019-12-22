December 19, 2019

BETTENDORF -- Patricia Ann Minnick, a long-time resident of Bettendorf, died Thursday, the 19th of December, surrounded by her family.

Patricia lived most of her life in Iowa with her husband, Mark Minnick. Together they raised two children, Marci (Husband Rick) and Brad. She lived her life with gusto, enjoying crafts, coffee, wine, flowers, fast cars, trips to Spirit Lake and lounging in the sun. Her enthusiasms included games, politics, and Dancing With The Stars. She loved her dogs and had many over the years.

Including raising a family, she worked in the insurance industry until her retirement. She pursued arts and crafts, joining a ceramics group with friends. She enjoyed spending time with her family, including her four grandsons Derick (wife Krisha and son Julian), Dustin, Dillon and Logan (Spouse Jennifer, their children Isabella and Mikhale). She was looking forward to the birth of her second great grandchild.

Patricia was a woman whom much was to be admired. She was intelligent, thoughtful, loving, and fiercely protective of her family. When needed, she was never far away. When called, she was always on hand. She helped guide the course of many lives, including those unrelated to her. The common wisdom is that it takes a village to raise a child. She was a woman who raised a village.