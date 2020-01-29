Patricia G. Sears

Pat was also known for her quick wit, bridge playing, loon calls, love of Chicago, and her cooking, especially her cinnamon rolls and potato salad.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She was a vital part of the family business, Sears Manufacturing, playing a key role in fostering relationships worldwide. Alongside Weir, she traveled the world, building friendships that lasted her entire life.

Pat was very community-minded, always helping those in need. She sat on the Board at Marycrest College, Mount St. Clare College, Vera French Community Mental Health Center, the American Cancer Society, and the American Heart Association. Pat was a member of the City of Davenport Planning and Zoning Committee, Tuesday Club, Bridge Club, The Alexis de Tocqueville Society (United Way), Sacred Heart Choir, and was awarded the Mother Burke Award from Barat College.

On August 28, 2001, Pope St. John Paul II named Patricia Sears a Dame of St. Gregory the Great, in recognition of her leadership, generosity, and exceptional commitment to the Church. In addition to her services to the broader Catholic community, Pat was honored for her work in the area of Catholic education.