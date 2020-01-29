July 27, 1927-January 27, 2020
DAVENPORT -- Patricia G. Sears, 92, of Davenport, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme Street, Davenport, surrounded by her children.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Pat will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 422 E. 10th Street, Davenport. Immediately afterward, burial will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be Friday, January 31, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Sears Diocesan Hall at Sacred Heart Cathedral, followed by a brief prayer service.
Patricia Gavin Sears was born July 27, 1927, in Chicago, Illinois, to Marie (Dunn) and James H. Gavin. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Barat College in Lake Forest, Illinois, in 1949. On June 7, 1952, Pat was united in marriage to the love of her life, Isaac Weir Sears, Jr. They had a wonderful 65 years together before Weir's passing on February 7, 2017.
Pat was a wonderful and dedicated mother. She was also a devoted and loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Many wonderful memories were created at Deer Lake in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. She had countless friends whom she cherished dearly. Pat was always gracious and generous. Together, Pat and her husband Weir regularly entertained family, friends, and business associates at the Sears home.
Pat was also known for her quick wit, bridge playing, loon calls, love of Chicago, and her cooking, especially her cinnamon rolls and potato salad.
She was a vital part of the family business, Sears Manufacturing, playing a key role in fostering relationships worldwide. Alongside Weir, she traveled the world, building friendships that lasted her entire life.
Pat was very community-minded, always helping those in need. She sat on the Board at Marycrest College, Mount St. Clare College, Vera French Community Mental Health Center, the American Cancer Society, and the American Heart Association. Pat was a member of the City of Davenport Planning and Zoning Committee, Tuesday Club, Bridge Club, The Alexis de Tocqueville Society (United Way), Sacred Heart Choir, and was awarded the Mother Burke Award from Barat College.
On August 28, 2001, Pope St. John Paul II named Patricia Sears a Dame of St. Gregory the Great, in recognition of her leadership, generosity, and exceptional commitment to the Church. In addition to her services to the broader Catholic community, Pat was honored for her work in the area of Catholic education.
Pat is survived by her children: Elizabeth (Richard) Ware, James (Melissa) Sears, Stephanie (Ryan) Boldt, and Stephen (Beatrice) Sears. Among Pat's beloved are her 15 grandchildren: Chris (Jessica) Ware, Trisha (Neil) Taylor, Barb (Bob) McClure, Beth (Kyle) Elliott, Sarah Warner, Lauren, and Aidan Sears, Kyle, Andrew, Jack, and Nicholas Boldt, Mary, Isaac, Stephen and Beatrice Sears,14 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Pat was preceded in death by her son, Isaac Weir Sears III, and her daughter, Barbara Ann Sears, her parents, sisters, Mary and Barbara, and brothers, James and John.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital and Genesis Hospice.
Finally, the Sears family would like to thank Pat's wonderful caregivers. She was blessed to have them in her life. They include Sue Badley, Lindsey Lenane, Sara Loete, Lori Meighan, Heather Pierce, Alissa Roberts, Cheryl Tix, and Jennifer York..
