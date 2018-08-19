Patricia Grevas

March 26, 1930 - August 16, 2018
ROCK ISLAND - Patricia K. Grevas, 88, of Rock Island, passed away on Thursday, August 16, 2018, at The Fountains, Davenport.
Funeral services are 10 a.m. Thursday at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, where a Trisagion prayer service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Burial will be in Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church.
Patricia was born on March 26, 1930. in Chicago, the daughter of George and Constance (Kotsiopoulos) Karras. She married Pete Pappas in 1954 in Chicago. She later married Dr. Theodore Grevas on October 8, 1978. in Rock Island. He preceded her in death on December 10, 2014.
Mrs. Grevas graduated from Mundelein College in 1951. She taught in the Chicago Public Schools before moving to Rock Island. where she spent the next 64 years giving to the Quad-Cities. She was devoted to her Church (St. George Greek Orthodox Church), gardening (Tri-City Garden Club) and helping those in need. (Head Start, Meals on Wheels and Tutoring).
Survivors include her children, Thomas (Paulette) Pappas, Milwaukee, Wisc., George (Carrie) Pappas, Carmel, Ind., Matthew (Lori) Pappas, Rock Island; step children, Gust (Jan) Grevas, Moline, Kim Grevas, Davenport and Theodore (Kitty) Grevas, Moline; grandchildren, Margaret, George, Ellen and Nicolina Pappas, Sophia and Cameron Johnson, Andrew (Cassie), Matthew Pappas, Alexander and Joseph Pappas; one great-grandson, Andrew; step grandchildren, Megan, Jason, Teddy and Mary Grevas; brother, Tom Karras, Geneva, Ill.; and a sister-in-law, Deana Karras, Baltimore, Md.
Mrs. Grevas was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Theodore; and a brother, Chris Karras.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Lighthouse Home Care of the Quad Cities and the Fountains for their support and care. Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com