Patricia Hawkins

Aug. 20, 1924 — Aug. 25, 2018
BETTENDORF — Patricia Jean Hawkins, 94, of Morrison, formerly of Bettendorf, died Saturday, August 25, 2018, at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Morrison, Illinois.
Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Friday, August 31, 2018, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Davenport. Burial will be at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens in Galesburg, Illinois. Visitation will be 11 a.m.–noon prior to Mass on Friday. Memorials may be made to Mount Angel Abbey. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.
Patricia was born August 20, 1924, in Galesburg, the daughter of Alfred and Antoinette (Geng) French. On February 19, 1949, she married Thomas H. Hawkins. He preceded her in death on Oct. 13, 1984.
Patricia worked for Midwest Manufacturing in Galesburg for 10 years and New York Life for 10 years. She was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church where she was in the Queen of Heaven Circle. Patricia volunteered over 2,000 hours with the Red Cross, CASI, and Genesis Hospice.
Those left to honor her memory include her son, Christopher (Donna Anderson) Hawkins of Morrison, Illinois; daughters, Kevin (James) VanSkike of Chandler, Arizona, and Kathleen (Ben) Langley of Parrish, Alabama; grandchildren, Major, Mandy, Thomas, Tricia and Travis; and eight great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, and two sisters, Elizabeth Shea and Mary Lou Fosburg-Cook.
Patricia's family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff at Pleasant View Nursing Home for the excellent care given to her during her stay.
