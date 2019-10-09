January 29, 1928-October 8, 2019
SILVIS - Patricia Joan Bowles, 91, of Silvis, Ill., passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron with a memorial visitation from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Patricia was born January 29, 1928, in Rock Island, Illinois, the oldest of seven children. She had been married to Marion Lance, Raymond Ryan, and Milton “Roger” Bowles. With six children to raise, Patricia was busy as a homemaker. She loved cooking, crocheting afghans, gardening and nature. Most importantly, she cherished her family and took great pride in her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Susan Ryan Miller, Stephen Ryan, Gregory (Teresa) Bowles, Kelly Bowles Kent, Angela (Monte) Bowles-Seiboldt; 13 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia “Victoria” Miller; special sister, Joan Ryan; granddaughter, Amberly Miller; and grandson, Scott Miller. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.