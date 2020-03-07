February 28, 1940-February 25, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Patricia L. McCutcheon, of Davenport, passed away unexpectedly on February 25, 2020, in Tyler, Texas, after a brief illness.

She was born in Oskaloosa, Iowa, to parents Louis Tucking and Vivian Byers who preceded her in death. She spent most of her childhood in Clinton, Iowa, moving to the Iowa Quad City area in 1958. She married William J. McCutcheon on May 15, 1959. She graduated from the St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse, and spent her nursing career in the newborn nursery at St. Luke's Hospital in Davenport.

After her retirement from nursing, she worked at the Handicapped Development Center. During her retirement, she enjoyed traveling the country with her husband. They settled down to winter on Lake Palestine, near Chandler, Texas where she enjoyed back yard birding, crappie fishing, and visits from her family. During her summer residence in Davenport, she enjoyed playing cards with her friends and exploratory outings with her sister, Sandy Deelsnyder.