December 14, 1937-January 14, 2023

GENESEO — Patricia M. Snyder, 85, of Geneseo, IL, died on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Allure of Geneseo in Geneseo.

At Pat's request there will be no visitation or funeral service. Cremation rites have been accorded. The Bosma-Gibson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia was born December 14, 1937, in Moline, IL, to Blair and Edith (Lambert) Bryan, Sr. She was educated in the Cordova Grade Schools and Cordova High School and was a 1956 graduate of Erie High School. She was employed at Rock Island County Council on Addictions in Silvis, IL. Pat enjoyed crafting and flower gardening.

Survivors include three sisters, Mary (Jerry) Dobers of Pearce, AZ, Janet (Art) Meier of Prophetstown, IL, and Valerie (Jerry) Bush of Fulton, IL; many nieces and nephews; special friend, Scott Beyer of Geneseo, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Blair Bryan, Jr.; one sister, Paula Warren.

