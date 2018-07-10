Patricia Odom

January 2, 1942-July 3, 2018
WALCOTT, Iowa — Our beloved mother, Patricia J. Chavez Odom Martin, 76, of Walcott, Iowa, went to join the love of her life, Raymond Martin, on July 3, 2018, at her home. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 11, 2018, at noon at Runge Mortuary Chapel, Davenport, with a visitation two hours prior. Memorials may be made to the family.
Patricia was born January 2, 1942, in Moline. She is the daughter of Jose and Alma Chavez. She married William J. Odom and they later divorced. She was united with Raymond Martin on August 1, 1992, in Davenport.
Prior to Patricia's retirement, while her five children attended school, she babysat because she loved children. She later worked at Scotty's Auction and sold Avon products, which she was very good at, before taking on another job and working at Hungry Hobo for a brief period. She didn't get to see her children much, so she left there and went onto a more flexible position in domestic engineering. Patricia loved her last job, working beside Raymond at their business, All Pro Custom Tattoo in Davenport, where they both shined in their glory.
Patricia had so many joys in her life, while battling liver disease when it became cancerous in 2013. Her five children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy and the light of her life. She loved Angels, the color purple, Christmas, Easter, dancing, family reunions, get-togethers, flowers, gardening, country music, rides with Raymond on their motorcycle, and she had a crush on Elvis Presley. Patricia and Raymond thrived in their ventures while attending antique custom rod shows with their '57 Chevy and their '32 coupe, winning 1st and 2nd place trophies. We are sure she was greeted at the gate by Raymond, family, and friends. If ever there was a woman who had earned her wings on this earth, it was our “Mama." She loved life and God. She wants us to give often, family and friends to give each other a hug and tell them you love them. That will make her smile.
Those left to honor and cherish her beautiful memory include daughters and sons-in-law, Teresa and Juaquin Torres, Davenport; her children, Christopher of Eldridge, and Robert Danielsen of Moline; Brenda and Mike Buehneman, Sigourney, Iowa; sons, Curtis Odom and Theresa Saldivar, Davenport; his son, Chad and Ashley Odom, and their sons Elias and Amari Odom of Davenport; Dale Odom and Mari Caballero (fiancé) of Wood River, Illinois; his children, Jennifer Dipple and her children Natalie, Katrina, and Sophia; Kelli and Ryan Antle III and their children Aliveah, Abbigayle, and Ryah of Bettendorf; Branden Skinner and his son Joshua of Alba, Texas; Cody Odom of Wood River; David, Daniel, and Selena Stallman of Wood River; and Ken Odom and Karen Carstensen (significant other), Coralville, Iowa, and his children, Ryan Andersen and daughter Presley of Michigan, Kyle Odom of Michigan, and Alyssa Odom of Las Vegas, Nevada; a sister, Rita and Dale Hesser of Las Vegas; a brother, Jose Chavez of Huntington Beach, California. Patricia also adopted her nephews, Dixson and Ringo Barnhart of Davenport. Her nieces Cheryl Hernandez of Las Vegas and Tylene Cody of San Diego, California, became her two adopted daughters. They loved and cared for her after their mother passed. Patricia also had so many nieces, nephews and cousins, great- nieces, nephews, and cousins who were right by her side. She had enough for the whole world.
In addition to her husband, Raymond, she is preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Mary Barnhart and Linda Grooms; and a great-grandson, Maysun Odom.
Patricia was loved now, always, and will be forever a part of who we are and what we will become. Mama will always be a part of our hopes and dreams as we move forward without her. Until we meet again, “WE ALL LOVE YOU AND LIFE WILL NOT BE THE SAME WITHOUT YOU HERE.” But, you will be in our hearts. We will blow you kisses, so be sure to catch them.