September 8, 2018
DAVENPORT — Patricia “Paddy” Blackman, 71, of Davenport died of pancreatic cancer on September 8, 2018. at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. A Celebration of life service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, September 14, 2018, at the First Presbyterian Church, 1702 Iowa St., Davenport. The Rev. Richard Miller will be officiating. Interment is private. Memorials may be made to the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Family Resources Inc., or the charity of your choice.
Paddy was born in 1946 in Oak Park, Illinois, the daughter of Jack and Lois Faulds. Paddy married John Blackman on August 10, 1968, in River Forest, Illinois. Paddy and John celebrated 50 years of marriage this past August 10. A friend asked Paddy the secret of her long marriage and she replied “amnesia.”
Paddy graduated from the University of Iowa with a bachelor's degree in English. Her family located to Davenport in 1974, where she became active in numerous civic organizations, including being a founding member of River Action. Paddy gave a lot of herself to organizations she believed in and ones she felt she had the skills to contribute. Paddy was always a very giving person. She also had a high motor, always operating at or near 100 percent. Whether it was working in the Toltec warehouse, hiking with friends, traveling worldwide with granddaughters, entertaining, etc. Paddy would go all out. Paddy had a wide, varied group of friends and many interests, which included her three “R's” Reading, Writing and Running. However, her family was always most important in her life. Paddy was fiercely loyal to all family members and loved them all dearly. She was lucky to have all eight grandchildren living locally. Paddy believed in experiences rather than things, so for each birthday she always gave a book and some adventure. When each turned 13 they got to pick a trip anywhere in the world. Paddy would accompany the girls and John would go with the boys. Family dinners with Paddy at the head of the table will always bring fond memories.
Survivors include her husband, John; sons and daughter-in-laws, Add (Jennie) Blackman, Bettendorf, Luke (Jane) Blackman, Davenport, and JD Blackman, Chicago; grandchildren, Isabella, Faye, Sylvie, Lois Ann, Walter, Hila Patricia, Reid and Lillian Blackman; siblings, Kathy (Patrick) Stack, Doug (Roxanne) Faulds, Leonore (Wayne) Potter; sister-in-law and best friend, Anne Collins; and 11 nieces and nephews. Paddy was preceded in death by her parents.
