Patricia “Pat” A. McDaniel Huffman
August 1, 1952-June 5, 2018
DAVENPORT — Patricia “Pat” A. McDaniel Huffman, 65, of Davenport, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 5, 201, at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, surrounded by her family. Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 11, 2018, at the Runge Mortuary Chape, Davenport. Inurnment will be held in Davenport Memorial Park at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Pat was born August 1, 1952, in Davenport to Everett and Emma (Buemann) McDaniel. She graduated from Davenport Central High School in 1971.
Pat lived a simple life. She loved to bowl. She was a loving mother and enjoyed spending time with the family.
Survivors include her children, Christopher McDaniel, Patricia “Trisha” McDaniel and Debbie McDaniel; siblings, Dennis McDaniel, Tom McDaniel, and Pam Petersen; and grandson, Christopher.
She was preceded in death by her parents.