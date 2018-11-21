January 21, 1937-November 19, 2018
DAVENPORT — Patricia “Pat” A. Parker, 81, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on Monday, November 19, 2018, at Unity Point Medical Center. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 23, 2018, in the Runge Mortuary. Visitation will be held from noon until the time of service. She will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Pat was born on January 21, 1937, in Hoopeston, Illinois, to William and Mary (Hasseck) Rhodes. She was united in marriage to Floyd E. Brentise in 1955 in Davenport. She later married Samuel Parker in Phoenix, Arizona; he preceded her in death on June 12, 2003
Pat loved to play bingo, enjoyed going to the casinos and loved to dance. She took great pride in raising her family and was a devoted family woman.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Don (Kris) Brentise Sr. of Davenport, Iowa; daughter, Pamela Bratzel of Davenport, Iowa; grandchildren, Tammy Brentise, Lisa (Shane) Strunk, Donald Brentise Jr. and Jake (Jess) Mc Morran; great-grandchildren, Cody Pribble, Savanah Strunk, Zach Pribble and Mia Strunk; brother, William (Rose) Rhodes; and sisters, Linda Pierce and Donna Arnold.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Floyd and Samuel; sisters, Helen Gholson and Barbara Morgan; and grandchildren, Todd Brentise and Daniel Bratzel.