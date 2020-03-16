September 26, 1934- March 14, 2020
MUSCATINE — Patricia "Pat" L. Berry, 85, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at MercyOne Hospice in Johnston, Iowa.
Funeral Service will be held at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home, on Thursday, March 19, at 11 a.m. Pastor Bill Bernau and the Rev. John Meyer will officiate. Burial will be in Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. James Lutheran Church in Johnston, Iowa, MercyOne Pulmonary Rehab in Des Moines, Iowa, or MercyOne Hospice in Johnston, Iowa. Online condolences may be sent to www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
Patricia was born on Sept. 26, 1934, in Muscatine, Iowa, the daughter of Frank and Harriet Steninger Miller. She married Earl Berry on July 10, 1965, in Rock Island, Ill.
Patricia worked at Hon Industries as an inspector for 18 years. She also worked as a counter manager at F. W. Woolworth, where she was most known for her famous apple dumplings and strawberry pies. She had been a member of Grace Lutheran Church of Muscatine. Patricia was also a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Johnston, Iowa, where she was a member of the Loving Hands Knitting Group. She knitted numerous hats and scarves for the homeless, special Olympics and school kids.
She enjoyed watching sports and was an avid Hawkeye fan. Patricia loved her family, church family and pulmonary group. She never knew a stranger. Patricia made friends wherever she went, including on vacations.
Those left to honor her memory include her two daughters, Barbara L. Berry and her wife, Daggy, of Des Moines, and Debra D. West and her husband, Mike, of Muscatine; one brother, Gary Miller and his wife, Donna, of Fond Du Lac, Wis.; and one very special friend, Dale Woods of Nashville, Tenn.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Earl Berry; four brothers, Art Miller, Bob Miller, Richard Miller and Larry Miller; and two sisters, Marilyn "Joyce" Strouse, and Kathleen Miller, in infancy.