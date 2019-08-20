Patricia “Pat” L. Nichols

August 22, 1949-August 17, 2019
COLONA - Funeral services for Patricia L. “Pat” Nichols, 69, of Colona, Ill., will be 10 a.m. Thursday (her birthday) at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, Ill. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Nichols died Saturday, August 17, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, surrounded by the love of her family.
Pat was born August 22, 1949, in Moline, Ill., the daughter of William and Marie (Snodgrass) Jones. She married Michael Nichols November 6, 1967, in Rock Island, Ill. She enjoyed playing bingo, and watching her favorite shows Wheel of Fortune and Golden Girls on television. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved spending time with friends and family.
Survivors include her daughters, Michelle (Jason) Nice, Orion, Ill., and Amber Nichols (Scott Allen), Colona; grandchildren, Chelsy Stone, Alexis Garland, Steven Garland, Charlie Stone, and Coty Nice; great- grandchildren, Carter Yeoman and Peyton Bacus; siblings, Colette (Junior) Gosa, Colona, and Deacon Jones, Iowa City, Iowa.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans, Davenport in honor of her beloved husband and brother.
