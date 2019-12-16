November 1, 1931-December 12, 2019

WILTON — Patricia "Patty" Ann Smith, 88, of Wilton, Iowa, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Wilton Retirement Community. A memorial gathering will be held 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Bentley Funeral Home, Wilton. Memorials may be given to the Friends of the Animals Shelter, 320 W. 6th Street, Tipton, Iowa 52772. Condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.

Patricia was born on November 1, 1931, in Iowa City. She graduated from Wilton High School in 1949, and later attended nurses training. Patty married Alan "Smitty" Smith on December 22, 1950. Alan died on June 5, 2016. Patty was a member of the Wilton United Methodist Church, the Royal Neighbors, the Wilton Lioness Club, and Wilton Order of the Eastern Star-Purity Chapter. Patty was also a lifetime member of the Wilton Historical Society. She was personally responsible for registering the Chicago, Rock Island & Pacific Railroad Depot on the National Register of Historic Places.

Patty was known for her singing, sense of humor, and generosity. She had a strong loyalty to God and Country. She always felt best when she had accomplished a project or was making a great meal for her family. Patty cherished the simple things, especially gardening, the sound of the breeze in the trees or a gentle rain on the windowpane.