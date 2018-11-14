February 26, 1962-November 12, 2018
MOLINE — Patricia Ramsey, 56, of Moline passed away Monday, November 12, 2018, at Trinity Rock Island.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, November 16, 2018, at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bettendorf. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111 1st St. A, Moline. Burial will be at Ellsworth (Kansas) Memorial Cemetery. Memorials can be made to River Bend Foodbank or Lutheran Indian Ministry.
Pat was born February 26, 1962, in Ellsworth, the daughter of Donald and Betty (Hoffman) Nienke. She married Craig Ramsey on August 16, 1986, in Great Bend, Kansas.
Pat worked at Hansaloy, Davenport and Kohl's, Moline. She was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bettendorf. She was an avid reader, enjoyed doing needlepoint and gardening.
Survivors include her husband, Craig; children, Dustin Ramsey, Lenexa, Kansas, Jason Ramsey, Sanford, North Carolina, and Jamie Ramsey, Moline; and a sister, Ellen (Don) Kempke, Kanopolis, Kansas. She was preceded in death by her brother, Timothy Nienke. Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com