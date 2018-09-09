September 11, 1947-September 8, 2018
PLANO, Ill. - Patricia Ann “Trish” Rohm, age 70, of Plano, Ill., passed away at her home on Saturday, September 8, 2018.
She was born on September 11, 1947, in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Sylvester and Pearl Belle (Lincoln) Brasch.
Trish was united in marriage to Mr. John Everett Rohm and they spent many years together until his passing. Mrs. Rohm attended New Life Church in Yorkville, Ill.
Trish is survived by her sons, Terry Lee McIllece of West Liberty, Ky., and Eric McIllece of Davenport, Iowa; her brother, Garry (Donna) Brasch of Davenport, Iowa; her sisters, Connie Nichols of Yakima, Wash., and Darnell Lincoln of Plano, Ill.; also several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Everett Rohm; her brother, Larry Brasch and her sister, Kathleen Neuhouse.
A private burial will take place in the Rock Island National Cemetery in Rock Island, Ill..
Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (630) 553-7611.