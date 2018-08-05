Patricia Stroud

June 05, 1941 - August 03, 2018
BETTENDORF - Patricia “Patti” A. Stroud, 77, of Bettendorf, passed away on August 3, 2018, at her home, surrounded by her loved ones.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 7, 2018, at the Runge Mortuary. Visitation will be from noon until time of service. Burial will take place at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Childrens Hospital. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com
Patti was born June 5, 1941, in La Crosse, Wis., to Roy and Dorothy (Marshall) Krause. She graduated from Davenport High school in 1958. She married Rick Stroud in 1959, he preceded her in death. Patti worked for many years in the food and bar industry, including bartending for Bleyarts and Nino's and more than 25 years at the Tiddley Tap.
Patti loved to travel, spend time with her children and grandchildren. She loved to socialize and spend time with friends. Patti's favorite band was the Eagles; she enjoyed seeing them play in concert.
Survivors include her five daughters: Susan (Lance) Bader, Rita Stroud, Donna Stroud, Linda Stroud-Speidel, Tammy (Rick) Ford; ten grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and her beloved dog Andy.
She was preceded in death by her Parents, and her longtime companion Bruce Dunlap.