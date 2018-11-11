Patricia Uitermark

December 28, 1939-November 5, 2018
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Patricia (Pat) Uitermark, 78, of Chandler, Ariz., passed away in her home surrounded by her family on Nov. 5th, 2018.
A native of Cedar, Iowa, Pat moved to the Phoenix area over 30 years ago. Pat was very proud of her 3 children: Lou Ann Mellinger (Rob), Valerie Ramos (Luis), and Dana Newton. She also very much enjoyed her 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
A memorial for her will be held on November 14th at Sonoran Skies Mortuary, Mesa, at 10:30 a.m. Their will be a private burial at a later date in Oskaloosa, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St. Phoenix, Ariz. 85014.