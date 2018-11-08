June 7, 1944-November 5, 2018
DAVENPORT — Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Patrick A. McCauley, 74, of Davenport will be 11a.m. Saturday, November 10, 2018, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Davenport. Private burial will take place at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Visitation will be Friday from 4 until 7 p.m. at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport, with the rosary at 3:30 p.m. that all are welcome to pray. There will be an additional visitation on Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. in the gathering space at church. Pat passed away Monday, November 5, 2018, at the Iowa Masonic Home, Bettendorf, surrounded by family.
Patrick Arthur McCauley was born on June 7, 1944, in Dubuque, the son of Francis and Alberta (Maiers) McCauley. He graduated from Wahlert High School in 1962 and from Loras College in 1966. Following graduation, he was drafted and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War — serving his time at the United States Pentagon.
Pat was married to Sandra Wittstock in September 1967. They have four children, James, Jennifer, Colleen and Joseph. He was later united in marriage to Margaret “Peg” Boutott on February 5, 1994. Pat welcomed three more daughters into his life, Amy, Meggan and Lori.
During his professional years, Pat worked at Deere and Company, IBM and Fidler Technologies. After leaving the corporate world, he focused on his two passions, serving as the youth minister at St. Paul the Apostle and teaching mathematics at Scott Community College. He loved to share his faith with the youth and provide guidance. In his later years, he devoted his time volunteering at the Women's Choice Center and St. Paul the Apostle, leading the Rosary, and attending Fathers of St. Josephs and National MS Society meetings. Pat was devoted to his faith, his family and his friends. He adored his grandchildren and found enjoyment in attending their sporting events, school programs, sending them cards and treating them to Whitey's. He was their biggest fan.
Anyone who knew him knows Pat enjoyed a good conversation. He often called family and friends just to talk and provide positive encouragement. Everywhere he went, he ran into people he knew, and a quick hello turned into a 30 minute chat.
Pat was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers and Iowa Hawkeyes. He also coached many of his children's sports teams. He was a loving and caring man who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Memorials may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or Iowa Masonic Health Facilities.
Pat was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Peg; children and their spouses, James (Jodie) McCauley, Davenport, Jennifer (Ed) Kuyper, Portland, Oregon, Colleen (Michael) Skolrood, Davenport, Joseph (Brandy) McCauley, Oxnard, California, Amy (Stephen) Kirby, Milwaukee, Meggan (Nick) Heinrichs, Ankeny, Iowa, and Lori (Steve Burgess) Boutott, East Moline; grandchildren, Sydney and Caroline McCauley, Benjamin and Clementine Kuyper, Grant, Ella and Madeline Skolrood, Colton and Conner McCauley, Erin and Kira Kirby, and Abigail and Andrew Heinrichs; a brother, Mike (Patty) McCauley, Milwaukee; nieces and nephew, Maura, Michael, and Meghan, all of Chicago, and his faithful canine companion, Fritz.
The McCauley family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the Iowa Masonic Health Facilities, Bettendorf for all the wonderful and compassionate care they provided.
Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Pat's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com