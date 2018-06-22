October 8,1950-June 19, 2018
PARNELL, Iowa — Patrick John O'Brien, 67, of Parnell, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Pat was born on Oct. 8,1950, in Williamsburg, Iowa, to Bert and Anne (Collins) O'Brien. He graduated from Williamsburg High School, Class of 1968, and attended St. Ambrose University. On June 19, 1976, Pat was united in marriage to Jerlynn Ann Donohoe at St. Michael's Parish in Holbrook, Iowa. Pat was a quiet man who left a large imprint on everyone who knew him. He had been employed by the Parnell Elevator, Jim Martens Trucking and Marengo Readymix. He was a devoted postal carrier at the Cedar Rapids Post Office for almost 30 years.
He is survived by his wife, Jerlynn of Parnell; two sons, Joshua O'Brien of Montezuma, Iowa, and David O'Brien of Des Plaines, Illinois; a daughter, Cecilia O'Brien of Hiawatha, Iowa; three sisters, Joyce (John) Wedlock of St. Louis, Missouri, Janet (Bill) Denton of West Des Moines, Iowa, and Jerri (Don) Moeller of Davenport; in-laws, Peg (Dwight) Gildemeister of Williamsburg, Iowa, Mary Donohoe of Holbrook, Iowa, Carolyn (Dale) Martens of Conroy, Iowa, Deb (Paul) Donohoe Thompson of Conrad, Iowa, and Bill Donohoe of Holbrook. He was preceded by his parents; an infant daughter, Erin Kathleen; sisters, Sr. Joanne O'Brien CHM, and Jeanne and husband Bill Burlage; brother-in-law, Jerry Leinen; father- and mother-in-law, Jerry and Kathy Donohoe; brothers-in-law, Tom Donohoe and Pat Donohoe; and a sister-in-law, Lynette Donohoe.
Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 23, 2018, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Williamsburg. Fr. David Wilkening will preside. A private family burial will be held at a later date in St. Michael's Cemetery in Holbrook. Visitation will be held 4-8 p.m. Friday, June 22, at Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. There will be a prayer service at 4 p.m. Memorials are for the family's wishes.