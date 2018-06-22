June 22, 1931-June 20, 2018
CLINTON — Patsy J. Farley, 86, of Clinton, passed away Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at the Alverno Health Care Facility. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 23, 2018, at the Pape Funeral Home with a graveside service to follow at Oakland Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.
Patsy (Pat) Jo Farley was born to Percy and Bricie Buckley Vincent on June 22, 1931 in Clinton; however, she always insisted she was born in Lyons, Iowa, and lived her whole life there, never residing any further south than 17th Avenue North. She was a graduate of Lyons High School Class of '49. Mom met Keith Farley at the Modernistic Ballroom, and although he had arrived with a date, it was Mom who he drove home that night. They were married on April 21, 1951, at The Little Brown Church in the Vale in Nashua, Iowa. They resided in Clinton for 57 years until his passing in 2008. As was the norm in those days, she was a stay-at-home Mom, raising us three children, Doug, Gail and Don. As we grew older, she found time to volunteer at Head Start and Eagle Point Nursing Home as well as tend her beautiful flower garden. She never lost her love of dancing and enjoyed years of dancing with Dad at Interstate Power Co. parties and then in the dining room at home to Big Band CD's. She enjoyed watching the neighborhood kids grow up, kept up with the City Council meetings, and rooted for the Iowa Hawkeyes.
She is survived by her three children, Doug (Dulcie) of Clinton, Gail Farley of Boise, Idaho, and Don Farley of Clinton; two stepgrandsons, Chad and Rick Papke and their children. For the first nine years of Mom's life, she was raised, as their own, by her beloved "Ma and Pa" Harley and Helen Luce, along with their children, Jim (Joan) Luce, Doris (Don) Primes, both now deceased, and Valerie (Bud) Webb, who resides in Florida with family. Following that, she went to live with her Father and four sisters. She is survived by her sister, Vivian (Cliff) Peters of Clinton. Her sisters, Berdella (Jim) Gates, Shirley (Mike) King and Beverly (David) Sanders have preceded her in death.