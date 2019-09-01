August 4, 1933-August 21, 2019
DAVENPORT -- Patsy J. Oswalt, 86, of Davenport, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. Noon on Thursday, September 5th, at The First Baptist Church of Davenport. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon. Memorials may be directed to The First Baptist Church of Davenport. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Patsy was born on August 4, 1933, in Lebanon, Missouri, the daughter of William and Malinda (Ulrich) Rector. On August 4, 1951, she married Gary L. Oswalt. After 51 years, Patsy retired as the account manager at Roederer Transfer and Storage. She loved her job and worked up until the day she was admitted to the hospital.
As a young woman, she was in the Alcoa Rifle Club and by all accounts, was a pretty good shot. She loved to travel, and being an army wife allowed her to live in multiple states as well as Germany for 3 years. While there, she and her family visited every European country they could. Road trips were always a big part of her life. Patsy enjoyed shopping, eating out with friends, and most importantly she loved spending time with family. She was also active in Parents Without Partners, Red Hat Society, bowling leagues, and Traffic Club for many years of her adult life.
Those left to honor her memory include her daughters, Sue (Brad) Gregory of Salt Lake City, Utah, Allison (Rich) Fritz of Fayetteville, Arkansas; sister, Linda Alcala of Davenport; brother, Dr. William (Bettina) Rector Jr., D.C. of Boise, Idaho; grandchildren, Elijah Gregory, Jacob Gregory, Rachel (Chase) Norton; great-granddaughters, Penny and Jemma Norton; nieces and nephews, Leah Rector, Brady Rector, John (Gina) Weber; great-nieces and nephews, Azul, Isabella, Camilla, and Fox Weber, Jacqueline Rector, Annabella Rector.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gary; and a son, Stephen. She is also survived by her current husband, Juan Gomez.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.