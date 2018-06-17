July 1, 1931-June 15, 2018
BETTENDORF - Paul M. Bribriesco, 86, a resident of Bettendorf, Iowa, died on Friday, June 15, 2018, at his home following an extended illness.
Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Bettendorf. He will be laid to rest at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Davenport. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf where a rosary will be recited at 4 p.m. Memorials may be made to Beacon of Hope Hospice or the American Red Cross.
He was born July 1, 1931, in Bettendorf, the son of Juan and Maria Trinidad (Delgado) Bribriesco. On April 12, 1952, he was united in marriage to Mary Rangel in Davenport, Iowa.
Paul worked for Sivyer Steel (formerly Riverside Foundry) in Bettendorf for 34 years before retirement. He also worked part-time for Davenport Bank and later at Walmart.
He was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, the Green Bay Packers, the Iowa Hawkeyes and enjoyed listening to Mexican music.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Mary; his son, Gary (Judy) Sparks of Mesa, Arizona; and many other relatives and wonderful friends.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Ventura Aguilar, Miguel Aguilar, Joe Bribriesco, John Bribriesco, Mike Bribriesco, William Bribiesco, Tom Bribriesco, and his sister, Mary Sparks.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by viewing his obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.