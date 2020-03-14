March 23, 1934-March 13, 2020
DAVENPORT -- Paul Bruhn was born in Davenport, Iowa, on March 23, 1934. His mother first began calling Paul “my little buddy” when he was a tot, an endearment that ultimately evolved to his lifelong nickname of “Bud” for all family and friends who called Davenport home. Days spent exploring Fejervary Park with childhood pals planted the seed for Paul’s parental comfort in allowing his own children to spend entire days roaming any proximate wilderness as long as they were home for dinner.
Just like his beloved “greatest generation” mother, Paul worked selflessly throughout his career so that his children Tom (“Tinker”), Mark (“Parker”), Karen (“Tess”) and Greg (“Boliver”) and grandchildren Maury, Abiel, Wes, and Zoe could enjoy a better life.
A literally self-made man, Paul was a veteran of the U.S. Army, pursued his undergraduate degree at the University of Iowa on the GI bill, then went on to obtain an MBA in industrial engineering at the University of Louisville. He garnered the honorific of “Kentucky Colonel” and was a lifelong connoisseur of wheated bourbon long before it was “hip.” The best years in Paul’s life commenced when he met Cathy, his wife of 35 years. They shared a passion for college football- he for his Iowa Hawkeyes, she for her Crimson Tide and for tending to their garden, greenhouse, yard, and family.
The majority of Paul’s professional life was spent in the meat industry, and he was a frequent griller of steaks, burgers, salmon and brats. Ironically, even though he did not especially favor hot dogs, he absolutely adored dachshunds, none more than “Molly.” As a superb cook and “feeder,” one of Paul’s specialties was soups concocted from recipes passed down from his mother, most notably oxtail soup.
Paul was a voracious reader and never stopped learning; after retiring at age 65, he enrolled in adult education courses and purchased over 125 “learning series” lecture CDs that covered a vast array of subjects. He enjoyed and had eclectic taste in music and movies, the latter almost always paired with a generous bowl or bucket of popcorn. Paul was a crossword wizard and an inveterate “do it yourselfer.” The project that gave him the greatest satisfaction was refurbishing a rusted out 1952 pick-up truck that he lovingly referred to as “Hennery.”
Cathy, his five children (including his daughter-in-law Kelley), and four grandchildren, and his sister, Betty Burlingame of Davenport, Iowa, nieces, Sue (Pete) Williams of Taylor Ridge, Ill., Lianne (Jeff) Levetzow, of Alva, Okla., and friends will dearly miss Paul’s sense of humor, beyond keen intelligence, and his unwavering dedication and love. To paraphrase a line from one of his favorite movies, “The Dad abides!”
A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.