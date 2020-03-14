DAVENPORT -- Paul Bruhn was born in Davenport, Iowa, on March 23, 1934. His mother first began calling Paul “my little buddy” when he was a tot, an endearment that ultimately evolved to his lifelong nickname of “Bud” for all family and friends who called Davenport home. Days spent exploring Fejervary Park with childhood pals planted the seed for Paul’s parental comfort in allowing his own children to spend entire days roaming any proximate wilderness as long as they were home for dinner.

A literally self-made man, Paul was a veteran of the U.S. Army, pursued his undergraduate degree at the University of Iowa on the GI bill, then went on to obtain an MBA in industrial engineering at the University of Louisville. He garnered the honorific of “Kentucky Colonel” and was a lifelong connoisseur of wheated bourbon long before it was “hip.” The best years in Paul’s life commenced when he met Cathy, his wife of 35 years. They shared a passion for college football- he for his Iowa Hawkeyes, she for her Crimson Tide and for tending to their garden, greenhouse, yard, and family.