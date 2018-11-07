April 26, 1961-November 4, 2018
DAVENPORT — Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Paul D. Hiebing, 57, of Davenport will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, November 9, 2018, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will take place in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the Mass. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Paul died unexpectedly Sunday, November 4, 2018.
Paul David Hiebing was born on April 26, 1961, in Bloomfield, Iowa. He was the son of John Julius and Marguerite M. (Ales) Hiebing. Paul graduated from Assumption High School in 1979, and St. Ambrose University with degrees in criminal justice and business management.
Paul was a realtor with Grampp Realty and previously worked for Ruhl and Ruhl and Wheeler Consolidated Lumber, Milan.
He was a member of the Nation Association of Realtors and was an avid watcher of news television.
He is survived by his mother, Marguerite Hiebing; a sister and brother-in-law, Marietta “Marti” and Jim Campbell; nephews and niece, Jamie (Joanna) Campbell, Jennifer (Mark) Sissel, all of Davenport, John (Victoria) Campbell, Bettendorf, and Joel Campbell, North Liberty, great-nieces and nephews, Jay and Julia Campbell, Emersyn and Cameron Sissel, and Miles and Bennett Campbell; and an aunt, Jo Ales, Bettendorf.
He was preceded in death by his father.