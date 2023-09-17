Paul E. Reynolds

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory. Graveside services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Rock Island National Cemetery. Those wishing to attend should meet at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline, at 10:45 a.m. Friends are invited to join the family at a luncheon at CityView Celebrations at Trimble Pointe on the lower level following the burial.