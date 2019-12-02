September 13, 1933-November 30, 2019

MUSCATINE — Paul E. Thompson, 86, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Lutheran Living Senior Campus.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at New Hope United Methodist Church. Reverend David Wittmann will officiate. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to New Hope United Methodist Church. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Paul was born on September 13, 1933, in Muscatine, the son of Lyle and Agnes Shoultz Thompson. He married Phyllis D. LaRue on September 11, 1955. She preceded him in death on March 27, 2013.

He worked at John Deere for 33 ½ years. After he retired, he worked for Happy Joes, delivering pizzas for 25 years. Paul was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church and a Veteran of the United States Army.

Paul enjoyed reading, hunting, fishing, bowling, and playing cards. He loved watching western movies and spending time with his family.