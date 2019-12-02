September 13, 1933-November 30, 2019
MUSCATINE — Paul E. Thompson, 86, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Lutheran Living Senior Campus.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at New Hope United Methodist Church. Reverend David Wittmann will officiate. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to New Hope United Methodist Church. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
You have free articles remaining.
Paul was born on September 13, 1933, in Muscatine, the son of Lyle and Agnes Shoultz Thompson. He married Phyllis D. LaRue on September 11, 1955. She preceded him in death on March 27, 2013.
He worked at John Deere for 33 ½ years. After he retired, he worked for Happy Joes, delivering pizzas for 25 years. Paul was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church and a Veteran of the United States Army.
Paul enjoyed reading, hunting, fishing, bowling, and playing cards. He loved watching western movies and spending time with his family.
Those left to honor his memory include two sons, Scott E. Thompson and wife, Cathy, of Lynchburg, Virginia, and Brad A. Thompson and wife, Susan, of Fruitland; one daughter, Amber R. Sisnroy and husband, Joey, of Eliza, Illinois; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Phyllis; and three sisters, Norma, Virginia, and Shirley.