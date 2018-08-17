January 29, 1932-August 15, 2018
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - Paul Epping, 86, West Lafayette, Ind., died, August 15, 2018.
He was born, January 29, 1932, in Davenport, Iowa, to the late Hermon and Marie (Pohlmann) Epping. He married Sharon (Illingworth) Epping, May 28, 1988, in Nashua, Iowa; she survives. He was a Korean War Veteran, serving in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955.
Paul retired from Rock Island Arsenal, in 1987; after 33 years. He participated in the Greater Lafayette Honor Flight. He was a member of NARFE & the American Legion Post #11. He enjoyed traveling & Playing cards.
Surviving with his wife, Sharon, Sons, Michael (Andrea), William (Deborah) & Ronald, Step-Daughter, Bonnie (Dean)Leveling, 11 Grandchildren, 8 Great-Grandchildren, Brothers, Donald (Sue), Richard & Eugene, Sisters, Mary Lou Pacha & Patricia Ripley and Sister-in-Law, Bonnie Epping. He is preceded in death by Son, Daniel and Brothers, Robert and John.
Visitation will be, Saturday, August 18, 2018, from 11 a,m, until time of Funeral Mass at 1 p.m. at St. Charles Catholic Church, 108 North Meadow St., Otterbein, Ind., with Father Robert Klemme officiating. Burial will be at Tippecanoe Memorial Garden, with Military Honors by American Legion Post #11. Memorial Contributions to St. Charles Catholic Church. Shoemaker Funeral Home, Otterbein is assisting the family. Visit www.shoemakerfh.com or Shoemaker Funeral Home-Otterbein, Indiana, Facebook page to leave any condolences or to share a memory of Paul.