May 21, 1947-July 12, 2019
PRINCETON - Paul J. Mapes, 72, of Princeton, Iowa, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Manor Care – Utica Ridge, Davenport.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Bettendorf. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Monday evening at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, with a rosary service beginning at 5 p.m. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Assumption High School, or to Bettendorf VFW Post 9128.
Paul was born on May 21, 1947, in Davenport, the son of Bill and Mary (Kloppenborg) Mapes. He served in the U.S. Marines Corps Reserve from 1965 to 1971. On March 16, 1979, he married Geraldine “Jerri” Wilde Elliott in Edgington, Illinois. Paul worked as a millwright at various places including Farmall and Chrysler. He retired in 2008 from the Carpenters Union Local 166 in Rock Island. He was a member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church and Bettendorf VFW Post 9128, where he was in charge of the Honor Guard. Paul enjoyed hunting, especially deer, and also trap shooting. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Those left to honor Paul's memory are his wife, Jerri Mapes of Princeton; mother, Mary Mapes of Bettendorf; sisters, Fran (Steve) Kuhlman of The Villages, Florida, Cheri (Greg) Arney of Bettendorf, Jan (Mark) Kramer of Foley, Alabama; brothers, Tom (Pat) Mapes of Davenport, William Mapes of Moline, Illinois; sisters-in-law, Donna (Gene) Key, Jan (Frank) Hornbuckle, Barb Wilde; brother-in-law, John (Vicki Garrison) Wilde; 22 nieces and nephews and 14 great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bill; and sister and brother-in-law, Dolores (Ron) Bivens.
