February 18, 1939-December 13, 2019

PLEASANT VALLEY -- Paul L. Yulga, 80, of Pleasant Valley, Iowa, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019, at his residence.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at Our Lady of the River Catholic Church in LeClaire. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Inurnment will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Paul was born on February 18, 1939, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Peter and Mary (Hogan) Yulga. During the Vietnam War, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

On February 8, 1964, he married Linda Primmer at St Patrick's Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Paul was employed as a salesman. He was a member of Our Lady of the River Catholic Church, past president of the Parish Council, 4th Degree Knight and member of the Knights of Columbus, past bowling league president, and a member of the Buffalo Bill American Legion, LeClaire. He enjoyed sports, especially bowling and golf. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.