DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. — Paul Marvin Light, 91, passed away on September 11, 2018, in the Philadelphia area. He was a resident of the Quad-Cities from 1965 through 2015.
Visitation will be Sunday, September, 16, from 1-2 p.m. at Temple Emanuel, with funeral to follow and burial at Mount Nebo Cemetery in Davenport.
Paul was born in Denver, Colorado. He graduated from the University of Colorado. In 1950, he married Louise Ginsberg, and in 1987, he married Marilyn “Mickey” Hill. Both preceded him in death. He was a partner with his brothers-in-law in the Huebotter's and Freeman-Glickman furniture stores for over three decades.
He was a member of the Army Air Corps, a past President of Temple Emanuel, past treasurer of the River Bend Foodbank and past president of Jewish Federation of the Quad-Cities. He spent several years on the Bettendorf School Board, was an active member of the Rotary Club and was an avid reader.
Paul is preceded in death by parents, Earl Light and Nina Beck Light.
Paul is survived by sister, Karla and David Berman of Denver; children, Fred of Nashua, New Hampshire, Bob and Anne Fenton of Lexington, Massachuetts, Barbara and Robert Casey of Malvern, Pennsylvania; and stepson, Randy Hill and his wife Joann of Bettendorf. He particularly enjoyed his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Paul loved traveling the U.S. and the world, visiting Israel, Europe, U.K., Africa, Mexico and the Caribbean, and got the most joy visiting his children and grandchildren. When not working or traveling, he was on the Davenport Country Club golf course, his passion for many years.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Michae J. Fox Foundation, https:/www.michaeljfox.org/, CurePSP, https:/www.psp.org/ or your local animal shelter.