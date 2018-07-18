July 4, 2018
BETTENDORF — Paul Robert Black, 27, of Bettendorf, passed away unexpectedly at home on July 4, 2018.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 21, 2018, at Asbury United Methodist Church of Bettendorf. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Miracle Field Project through the Davenport Parks & Recreation website.
Those left to honor his memory include his parents, Jean and Russell Black; his brothers, Colin and Ben, all of Bettendorf; and many friends and other family members.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by viewing his obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.