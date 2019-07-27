April 28, 1948-June 26, 2019
CONWAY, S.C. - Paula A. Richards, age 71, of Conway, S.C., formerly of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Grand Strand Medical Center, South Carolina with her family by her side. Cremation services provided by Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway, S.C.
Paula was born in Davenport, Iowa, a daughter of the late Myron and Edith (Ohmer) Lohf. She grew up and attended school in Buffalo, Iowa. She then graduated from Bettendorf High School. Paula had worked at Edwards Bakery, Davenport, Iowa, decorating cakes. She then worked in the Davenport School District as a Para Educator, retiring in 2013 after 23 years to Conway, South Carolina.
Paula married the love of her life Bill, December 29, 1967. Paula was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her grandchildren brought her the greatest joy; she especially enjoyed watching them play sports and celebrated many of their achievements. Paula was a very active and vibrant person; she enjoyed working in her flower gardens, bike riding, traveling and was an avid reader.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Richards; her daughters, Christine (Rodney) Mostaert of Walcott, Iowa, Heather (Terry) Harland of Davenport, Iowa; grandchildren Joshua Mostaert, Madison Harland and Mackenzie Harland. Siblings; Monica (Ron) Lohf-Ford of Monument, Colo., Ray (Connie) Lohf of Davenport, Iowa, Jane (Tony) Ramirez of Davenport, Iowa, Myra Kimball, of Payson, Ariz., Tom (Dianne) Lohf of Davenport, Iowa, Madonna (Bill) Snyder of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Greg Lohf of Muscatine, Iowa, Mike (Barbara) Lohf of Biltmore Lake, N.C., Theresa (Dale) Kennedy of Piedmont, Calif., and many nieces and nephews.
Paula was preceded in death by her parents, brother Pat Lohf, sister-in-law Sharron (Moeller) Lohf, and brother-in-law Ewert Kimball, may they rest in peace.
A Celebration of Life will be held July 29, 2019, from 3-7 p.m. at the Buffalo Community Center, Buffalo, Iowa.