December 16, 1950 — August 26, 2018
HAMPTON, IL — Paula Bosten, 67, of Hampton, Illinois, died Sunday, August 26, 2018, in her home.
A hospitality gathering of family and friends will be held at CityView Celebrations at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th St., Moline, on Sunday, September 9, 2018, from noon to 3 p.m. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home, Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to United Township High School Library.
The former Paula Kay Lesthaeghe was born December 16, 1950, in Moline, to Frank and Alice Mary (Coene) Lesthaeghe. She graduated from Alleman High School in 1968, and from Black Hawk College. She was employed by United Township High School, East Moline, for many years, first as a bus driver and later as a library tech. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, and enjoyed NASCAR racing, reading, crossword puzzles and playing Words with Friends.
Paula is survived by two children and their spouses, Steven and Krista Van Wiel of Pingree Grove, Illinois, and Jennifer and Ken Wunderlich of Marseilles, Illinois; six grandchildren, Kristian, Jack and Tegan Van Wiel, and Brent, Brianna and Bennett Wunderlich; and a sister, Mary Dowsett of Rapids City, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Joanne Columbia.
Paula's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.