March 18, 1945-April 30, 2020
MUSCATINE -- Pauline A. Skipton, 75, passed away on April 30, 2020, at Pearl Valley Nursing Home.
There will be no visitation and no funeral service. Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers will be in charge of any arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Pauline was born March 18, 1945, in Baraboo, Wisconsin, the daughter of Harold and Pearl Pierce Reddick.
She is survived by her children, grandchildren, and two sisters.
