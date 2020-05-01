Pauline A. Skipton

Pauline A. Skipton

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

March 18, 1945-April 30, 2020

MUSCATINE -- Pauline A. Skipton, 75, passed away on April 30, 2020, at Pearl Valley Nursing Home.

There will be no visitation and no funeral service. Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers will be in charge of any arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.wittichfuneralhome.com

Pauline was born March 18, 1945, in Baraboo, Wisconsin, the daughter of Harold and Pearl Pierce Reddick.

She is survived by her children, grandchildren, and two sisters.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News