September 25, 1937-June 16, 2018
PRINCETON, Iowa — Funeral services celebrating the life of Pauline I. Brechler, 81, of Princeton, Iowa, will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 22, 2018, at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. Private burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to Ridgecrest Village Memory Care Unit for a NuStep Exercise Machine.
Mrs. Brechler passed away Saturday, June 16, 2018, at University Hospitals, Iowa, City, as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
Pauline Irene Henkes was born September 25, 1937, in McGregor, Iowa, a daughter of Carroll and Irene (Hultgren) Henkes, Sr. She was united in marriage to Carl Brechler on October 1, 1955, in McGregor.
Although her passing leaves a huge void, she will be remembered as a sincere and compassionate ambassador for Jesus Christ. She was always there to lend a helping hand and a sympathetic ear. She was known to all as our “Gram."
Survivors include her husband, Carl, Ridgecrest Village Memory Care Unit; daughter, Janine (Roger) Johnson, all of Princeton; son, Craig (Marcella) Brechler, Phoenix, Arizona; grandchildren, Jennifer (Tim) McCracken, Jessica (Tyler) Whittier, Roger M. (Angela) Johnson, Nathan Johnson, Ellen Brechler, Evelyn Brechler and Phillipe Vincent; great-grandchildren, Samantha and Holly Johnson, Camryn and Haylee McCracken, and Wynn Whittier; siblings, Joanna Dull, Gerald (Linda) Henkes, Bobby (Sue) Henkes, all of McGregor, Donna (Skip) Oetzel, Louisville, Kentucky, Bonnie (Gary) Ferguson, St. Francis, Kansas, Sandra Handgartner, Waterloo, Carroll (Jane) Henkes, Jr, Littleton, Colorado, Cheryl (Rod) Tippery, Madison, Wisconsin, Lowell (Kathleen) Henkes, North Port, Florida, and Todd (Tammy) Henkes, Crestview, Florida.
She was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Hannah Brechler; and brother, Loren.
