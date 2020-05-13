April 14, 1926-May 8, 2020
ROCK ISLAND -- Pauline Nichols, 94, formerly of Rock Island, passed away in Sarasota, Florida, on May 8, 2020.
Private Services will be at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Rock Island. Burial will be at Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Plymouth Harbor Foundation, Sarasota or St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Rock Island.
Pauline was born April 14, 1926, and grew up in Rock Island, the daughter of Tom and Despina Pappas. She attended Marycrest College, Davenport. She married Nicholas “Nick” Chirekos in 1946.
Pauline was active in the Quad City community serving on both the Tri-City Symphony and Visiting Nurses boards and volunteering her time and energy to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, the local Red Cross and the Community Chest.
Pauline also developed her life-long passion of painting in oil and watercolors. After moving to Tucson, she became a member of the Southwestern Arizona Watercolor Guild.
Pauline began a career in development serving as Director of Development for the Tucson Symphony and later as Director of Major Gifts for Children's Hospital of Denver.
After retiring from Children's Hospital in 1980, Pauline moved back to Tucson where friends introduced her to Robert “Bobby” Nichols who shared her other passions for golf and classical music. Pauline and Bobby were married in 1986. Bobby passed away in 2005.
In 2010, Pauline moved to Sarasota to be closer to her children who lived on the East Coast.
Pauline is survived by her daughter, Angela Stowe (David) of Sarasota, Fla.; son, Nick Chirekos (Murrie) of Larchmont, N.Y.; two grandchildren, Nick Chirekos (Kate) of Amherst, Mass., Andrew Chirekos of Denver, Colo., and brother, John (Eileen) Pappas of Denver, Colo.
She was preceded by her sisters, Theodora “Teddy” and Martha and brother, Pete.
Condolences can be sent to www.RaffertyFunerals.com.
