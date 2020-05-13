× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April 14, 1926-May 8, 2020

ROCK ISLAND -- Pauline Nichols, 94, formerly of Rock Island, passed away in Sarasota, Florida, on May 8, 2020.

Private Services will be at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Rock Island. Burial will be at Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Plymouth Harbor Foundation, Sarasota or St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Rock Island.

Pauline was born April 14, 1926, and grew up in Rock Island, the daughter of Tom and Despina Pappas. She attended Marycrest College, Davenport. She married Nicholas “Nick” Chirekos in 1946.

Pauline was active in the Quad City community serving on both the Tri-City Symphony and Visiting Nurses boards and volunteering her time and energy to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, the local Red Cross and the Community Chest.

Pauline also developed her life-long passion of painting in oil and watercolors. After moving to Tucson, she became a member of the Southwestern Arizona Watercolor Guild.

Pauline began a career in development serving as Director of Development for the Tucson Symphony and later as Director of Major Gifts for Children's Hospital of Denver.