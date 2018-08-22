Peggy Alatorre

September 27, 1950-August 19, 2018
DAVENPORT — Peggy L. Alatorre, 67, of Davenport, passed away peacefully on Sunday afternoon, August 19, 2018, in Iowa City surrounded by family and friends. Visitation will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, August 25, 2018, at The Runge Mortuary, Davenport, with a celebration of life held immediately following from 5-8 p.m. at the Elks Club. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Scott County Humane Society in honor of Peggy.
Peggy was born September 27, 1950, in Moline to Ralph and Delores Alatorre.
Peggy was happiest when surrounded by family and friends. She especially enjoyed time with her grandchildren and her sister, Mary. She had a love for shopping, watching movies, feeding her neighborhood birds, keeping up-to-date on her grandchildren, and spending time with her great-granddaughter, Peighton. Another love of hers were the many canine companions she had throughout her lifetime, particularly Joey.
Survivors include brother, Ralph (Sheila) Alatorre; sisters, Mary (Larry) Hernandez and Tracy Blodgett; daughters, Kim (Brad) Adams and Tammy (Tim) Flaherty; son, Dan Alatorre; grandchildren, Peter (Justine), Elle, Michael, Adriana, Madison, Meghan, Aericka, Emily, Elizabeth and Jesse; and great-grandchildren, Peighton, Ayla and Olivia.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ralph; mother, Delores; step-father, Phil; and sister, Christina.