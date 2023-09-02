Peggy Ann Redmann

October 3, 1948—August 30, 2023

Funeral services for Peggy Ann Redmann, 74, of Moline, Illinois, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 7, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Moline, Illinois. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at the Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline, where a rosary will be recited at 3:00 p.m. Private burial services will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, East Moline.

Ms. Redmann passed away Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at UnityPoint, Rock Island, Illinois.

Peggy was born October 3, 1948, in Moline, Illinois, the daughter of Edward and Mary Ann Viscioni Claeys. She was a graduate of Moline High School Class of 1966, as well as Black Hawk College Class of 1993. She retired from MidAmerican Energy in 2007, and went on to work in Moline School District as a paraprofessional. She loved spending time with family and friends, traveling, and supporting her grandchildren in their many endeavors. She enjoyed helping at her daughter’s daycare, where she became “Mimi” to many additional children. Peggy had a love for animals, and spent her time helping in local shelters.

Survivors include her children: Angie (Mike) Barnett, Moline, Chad (Jemima) Redmann, Fairfield, Iowa, and Jim (Jeanette) Redmann, Lockridge, Iowa; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, with two on the way; siblings: Bonny (Ken) Grigsby, Moline, and Edward (Linda) Claeys, Moline; special cugina, Susie Sparacello, St. Augustine, Florida; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, Wilbur Horn; sister, Sally Claeys; nephew, Jason Minton; and her dog, Daisy Mae.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or QC Paws.

