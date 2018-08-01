Peggy J. Rochau-Frett

August 9, 1957-July 28, 2018
DAVENPORT — Peggy Jo Rochau-Frett, 60, of Davenport passed away after fighting a hard battle against cancer, on Saturday, July 28, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport. A visitation will be held on Friday, August 3, 2018 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Runge Mortuary, Davenport, followed by a time of sharing at 7 p.m. Memorials may be left to the family. Online condolences to the family may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Peggy was born on August 9, 1957, in Davenport to Herman and Lois (Stout) Rochau. She was a graduate from West High School and worked at Purolator for many years and retired as a homemaker. She was united in marriage to Mark Frett and they later divorced. She later met her companion and best friend, Rod Bourn.
Peggy was a fun, caring, strong and loving woman. In her spare time, she loved playing bunko and bingo, reading, talking to people and doing word puzzles. Even in her younger years, she enjoyed playing pool and going bowling. Her family meant a lot to her and she cherished her time with them, especially her grandchildren.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Shelby (Justin Clemons) Rochau and Amanda Frett; longtime companion, Rod Bourn; grandchildren, Gavin and Hayden Clemons; siblings, Susan Morrison, Teresa Rochau, Judy Blessing and Amy Rochau; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.