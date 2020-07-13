February 12, 1960-July 10, 2020
MOLINE -- Peggy Jo Lashbrook, 60, of Moline, formerly of Milan, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at her home.
Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, at the funeral home. In accordance with public gathering restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a mask and observe social distancing. The funeral home staff will monitor capacity limits and allow up to 50 people in at a time. Burial will take place at Edgington Cemetery, Edgington, Ill. Memorials may be made in care of the family who will establish a fund for Peggy's grandchildren.
Peggy was born in Rock Island, Ill., on February 12, 1960, a daughter of Lyle and Anna Mae Baker Schmidt. She married Randall Lashbrook on June 19, 1982, in Edgington.
Peggy graduated high school and then pursued a career in cosmetology. Following the birth of her second child she became a homemaker.
Peggy loved spending time with her family, especially her grandson, Teuvo.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Randall Lashbrook, Moline; children, Kasey Lashbrook, Moline and Tony Lashbrook, Rock Island; grandson, Teuvo Battin; and brothers, Greg (Renea) Schmidt, Andalusia and Brian (Lorrie) Schmidt, Reynolds.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Online condolences, memories and expressions of sympathy may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.