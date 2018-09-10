Peggy Keith

May 18, 1940-September 7, 2018
LOW MOOR - Peggy A. Keith, 78, of Low Moor, Iowa, passed away on Friday, September 7, 2018, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf, Iowa. Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery.
Peggy was born on May 18, 1940, in Sikeston, Missouri, the daughter of Charles and Norma (Scott) Briggs. On December 27, 1963, she married Winston “Curly” Keith in Shawneetown, Illinois. He preceded her in death in 2002.
Peggy was a stay-at-home mom until her three daughters began school. She then began her 35-year career at Village Inn on Harrison Street in Davenport. She enjoyed playing Yahtzee, Tetris, and Zelda with her family. One of her favorite pastimes was going to the Diamond Lady Casino, The President, or the Wild Rose Casino with her daughters. Peggy cherished spending time with her family, especially the time she spent with her grandchildren.
Those left to honor her memory are her daughters, Penny (Chris) Brown of Gerlaw, Illinois, Judy (Henry) Ennis of Low Moor, Iowa, Jill (Corey Miller) Keith of Davenport; siblings, Bernita Briggs, Lonnie (Ruth) Briggs, Denny Briggs, all of Missouri, Tina (Bill) Ergle of Florida, 13 grandchildren, Michael, Matthew, and Christina Brown, Matthew, Nathan, and Seith Keith, Tegan Jager, Eric Green, Kaylee and Brier Keith, Corey, Devin, and Brooklin Miller, and 11 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by siblings, Charles, Bill, Fred, and David Briggs, and Juanita Stallings.
Memorials may be made to the family.
