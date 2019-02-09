Florence G. Boelens, 93, of Cambridge, died Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, in Kewanee. Arrangements: Rux Funeral Home, Kewanee.
Mary C. Foster, 81, of Rock Island, died Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Christina N. “Chris” Herbert, 69, of Rock Island, died Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at Amber Ridge Memory Care, Moline. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Dolores M. Olson, 85, of East Moline, died Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at her home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Moline.
Mary L. Peterson, 98, of Colona, died Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at home. Arrangements: Schroder Mortuary, Colona.
Anne Joyce Roane, 91, of Overland Park, Kan., died Wednesday Feb. 6, 2019, at Heritage of Overland Park, Overland Park, Kan. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home.
Nina M. Selph, 60, of Rock Island, died Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.