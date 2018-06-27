David E. Black, 54, of Moline, died Monday, June 25, 2018, in his home. Arrangements will be directed by Cremation Society of the Quad-Cities.
Anna Ruth Bohman, 94, of Milan, formerly of Rock Island, died, Monday, June 25, 2018, at Avonlea Cottage, Milan. Kirk, Huggins & Esterdahl Funeral Home, Ltd., Orion, is assisting with arrangements.
A. Shirley Cook, 79, a resident of Bettendorf, died Monday, June 25, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center, East Campus, in Davenport. Arrangements are pending at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.
Donald L. Feldman, 91, formerly of Geneseo a resident of Apostolic Christian Restmor, Morton, died there Monday, June 25, 2018. Stackhouse-Moore Funeral Home, Geneseo, is assisting with services.
Kenneth "Kenn" C. Geiger II, 73, of Rock Island, died Sunday, June 24, 2018, at his home. Arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Ronald E. “RJ” Johnson, 78, of rural Cambridge, died Sunday, June 24, 2018, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island. Stackhouse-Moore Funeral Home, Cambridge, is assisting with services.
Dennis V. “Pedro” Jones, 66, of Hooppole, died Sunday, June 24, 2018, at Hammond-Henry Hospital, Geneseo. Stackhouse-Moore Funeral Home, Annawan is assisting with arrangements.
Rae Jean McGuire, 47, of Durant, Iowa, died Tuesday, June 26, 2018, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. Arrangements are pending at the Bentley Funeral Home in Durant.
Dorothy Meyer, 86, of Rock Island, formerly of Moline, passed away peacefully in her home Tuesday, June 26, 2018. Arrangements are under the care of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, Rock Island.
Bobby J. Pannell, 68, of Moline, went to be with the Lord Saturday, June 23, 2018, at Iowa City VA Hospital. Trimble Funeral Home, Moline, is assisting with services.
Sam “Darrell K.” Reynolds, 84, of Davenport, passed away Monday, June 25, 2018. Arrangements are pending at Runge Mortuary, Davenport.
Mary Lee Rumler, 86, of Moline, passed away Monday, June 25, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. The arrangements are being handled by Wendt Funeral Home in Moline.
Louise M. Wilson, 91, of Geneseo, passed away Sunday, June 24, 2018, at Hillcrest Home in Geneseo. Vandemore Funeral Home & Crematory, Geneseo is assisting the family with these arrangements.