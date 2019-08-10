Neva M. Rettig Baker, 57, of Muscatine, died on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics. Arrangements: Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services.
Donald L. Bennett, 44, of Rock Isalnd, died Friday, August 9, 2019, in St. Anthony’s Nursing and Rehab Center, Rock Island. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Mary “Helen” Castro-Weiler, 81, of Savanna, Ill., formerly of Kewanee, Ill., died Thursday, August 8, 2019, at home. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.
Dennis A. Cook, 67, of Moline, died Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Royce Harmon, 52, of Davenport, died Friday, August 9, 2019, in his home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Stella Hendricks, 103, of Moline died Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Bickford Cottage, Moline. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Marjorie J. Jorgensen, 98, of Bettendorf, died Friday, August 9, 2019. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary.
Beverly A. Kerker, 88, of Rock Island, died Saturday, August 10, 2019, at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Wai Lau, 64, died Saturday, August 10, 2019, in Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, Iowa. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Richard G. Le Comte, 86, of Rock Island, formerly of Coal Valley, died Thursday, August 8, 2019, in UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home, Coal Valley.
Dennis G. Mathews, 72, of Rock Island, died Friday, August 9, 2019, at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Emma Jean Russell, 89, of Silvis, Ill., formerly of Corodova, Ill., died Saturday, August 10, 2019 at New Perspective Senior Living Center. Arrangements: Gibson - Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron.
Franklin W. Shambaugh, 80, of Annawan, died on Friday, August 9, 2019, at Hammond Henry Hospital, Geneseo. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.
Nancy L. Thobe, 89, of Davenport, died Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Genisis East Medical Center, Davenport. Arrangements: Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.