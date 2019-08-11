August 31, 1944-August 8, 2019
MOLINE - Perry G. Bainbridge, 74, of Moline, Illinois, died Thursday, August 8, 2019, in Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline,
A celebration of Perry's life will be held on Saturday, August 17, at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline, beginning in the Horizon Room on the upper level with visitation at 1 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m., and continuing with a funeral luncheon in CityView Celebrations on the lower level at Trimble Pointe. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the family.
Perry Gale Bainbridge was born August 31, 1944, in Galesburg, Illinois, to Theodore Leonard and Bette Switzer Bainbridge. He married Lucille Spence on September 19, 1964, in Davenport, Iowa. He was a truck driver with Teamsters Local 371 for 40 years, retiring from USF Holland Trucking in 2002.
He was a lifelong Steelers fan, a member of Goodguys Rod and Custom Association, enjoyed cars, bowling, pool, and fishing, and loved spending time with his family and many friends.
Perry is survived by his wife, Lucille; a daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Brian Holtorf of Davenport; a son, Jeffrey Bainbridge and his fiancée Melissa Cummins of Newton, Iowa; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister, Vicki King of Moline.
