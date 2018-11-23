November 20, 2018
BETTENDORF — Peter C. Fieweger, 83, a resident of Bettendorf, Iowa, died unexpectedly at Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, on Tuesday, November 20, 2018. The family will greet friends, Sunday, November 25, from 1-4 p.m. at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main St., downtown Davenport. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 26, at St. John Vianney, 4097 18th St., Bettendorf. There will be additional visitation Monday in the Gathering Space at the Church from 9-10:30 a.m.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife Shirley, and their children, Anne Marie (Mark) Heinen, Steve (Stacie) Fieweger, Jim (Kathy) Fieweger and Mike (Liz) Fieweger.
Mr. Fieweger's complete obituary will be published in Saturday's edition of the Quad-City Times.