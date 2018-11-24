Peter Fieweger

December 23, 1934-November 20, 2018
BETTENDORF - A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Peter Craig Fieweger, 83, a resident of Bettendorf, Iowa, and formerly of Rock Island, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 26, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 4097 – 18th Street, Bettendorf. Private inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island, Illinois. The family will greet friends, Sunday, November 25th, from 1-4 p.m. at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, Davenport. There will be additional visitation Monday in the Gathering Space at the Church from 9 a.m. until service time.
Pete died unexpectedly Tuesday, November 20, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center East Campus, Davenport.
He was born December 23, 1934, in Davenport, a son of Thomas E. and Delilah (Dobler) Fieweger.
Pete graduated from St. Ambrose Academy, Davenport, received his undergraduate degree from the University of Notre Dame in 1956, and graduated from Northwestern University School of Law in 1962.
He was proud to have served our country in the U.S. Army from 1956-1958.
Pete's career in law spanned over 50 years. He was an active leader of the local bar in Iowa and Illinois, and was elected to the American College of Trial Lawyers in recognition of his years of excellence in service to his clients. Pete also was generous with his time and gift of legal advice and service to many civic organizations and boards.
Pete was united in marriage to the love of his life, Shirley Ann Horras on February 2, 1961, at St.'s Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Clear Creek, Iowa. They were blessed with nearly 58 years of marriage.
Pete cherished his family and was very proud of his children and grandchildren for each of their accomplishments. You could always count on a radiant smile from Pete no matter the circumstance.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Pete's name to Alleman High School or to the Handicapped Development Center.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife Shirley, their children and spouses, Anne Marie (Mark) Heinen, Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, Steve (Stacie Ballard) Fieweger, Rock Island, Jim (Kathy) Fieweger and Mike (Liz) Fieweger, all of Chicago; grandchildren Megan Heinen (fiancé Jimmy), Alison Heinen (fiancé Konrad), Peter Heinen, Joseph Heinen, Mark Heinen, John Fieweger, Claire Fieweger, Thomas Fieweger, Amanda Muller, Alexandra Ballard, Addison Ballard, Anna Fieweger, Luke Fieweger, Connor Fieweger, Greta Fieweger and Walter Fieweger; brother, Chuck (Joan) Fieweger, sister, Margaret McEnery, brother-in-law, Bob Van Vooren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings and their spouses Thomas “Tim” (Pattie) Fieweger, Jo Marie (Steve) Spelletich, Barbara Van Vooren, and a brother in law, Dan McEnery. May they rest in peace.
