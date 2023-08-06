Peter Lopez

Peter Vincent Lopez born of Davenport, Iowa passed away in Gilbert, Arizona at the age of 74 on July 31, 2023. Pete is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Lopez; father, Joseph Lopez; sisters, Kay Reyes and Ramona Olson; father-in-law, Floyd Hahn; mother-in-law, Marilyn Hahn; brother-in-law, Thomas Hahn; and beloved pets, Sunny Bunny and Dooda. Pete is survived by wife of 51 years, Martha Lane Lopez along with children, grandchildren and great-grandchild. Son-Aaron Scott Lopez and wife(s), grandchild, Jasmine Rae (Lopez) Shotter and husband KC, great-grandchild, Arlo Lane Shotter; continuing grandchildren, Alexandra Marie Lopez, Bella Raine Lopez, Brody Lopez, Olivia Lopez, and Sophia Lopez. Son-Zachary Floyd Lopez and wife Jeannett, grandchild, Chelsea May Lopez; Daughter-Stephanie Marie (Lopez) Perez and husband Mark, grandchildren, Mackenzie Jayne Perez and Lilliana Hope Perez; and many sisters, brother, nieces, and nephews. Loving extended family, Beverly Levetzow, Sarah Lewton (husband Steve), and Helena Sparbel. At a young age, Pete enlisted in the US Navy and served his country for 4 years. A few years following his military service, he joined the Davenport Police Department as the first Latino to serve on the force. He proudly protected his community for 15 years. He found comfort and faith in his family which took him to New Mexico. Here he entered the concrete industry which he retired as the Quality Control Manager after 27 years. He later spent 13 years in Pennsylvania where his focus was family and shenanigans. Pete was a conspiracy theorist and movie buff at heart, but most of all loved being "Papa." His grandchildren are the joy and light of this life. His final travels took him back to the southwest where he will be laid to rest and proudly remembered, honored and admired by his family. Military burial and private service will be held for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Pete's honor to the Vietnam Veterans of America (https://vva.org/donate/).