June 18, 2018
DAVENPORT- Philip Eugene Townsend Sr., 82, passed away June 18, 2018 at the home of his youngest daughter, Nancy Klemme in Davenport, Iowa. Mr. Townsend was born in Osceola (Woodburn) Iowa. He was the son of Floella (Hines) Townsend and Everett Townsend of Osceola, IA. Phil attended Osceola High School and St. Ambrose College. He obtained his engineering degree from the University of Iowa in Iowa City.
Mr. Townsend was the last surviving offspring of Everett and Floella. He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Roberta (Towsend) Tenney and his brothers Duane (Mike), Gerald and Kenneth. He was also predeceased by his wife Wauneita (Neita) Wilkens Townsend, a daughter, Michelle Stearman Strong, granddaughter Heather Strong, and infant great-grandson, Cole Howe. He leaves behind 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Surviving Phil are his four daughters, Tamara Margollis, Patricia Townsend-Zales, Nancy Klemme, son, Philip Eugene Townsend Jr., wife, Lorraine Townsend and stepson, Devin Lorsson.
Phil spent his career as an engineer, first at Rock Island Arsenal in Illinois and subsequently at ARDECicatinny Arsenal in Dover, New Jersey and finally with the Department of Defense at the Pentagon In Virginia. He retired in 1995 and then spent his time between Sun City, AZ and Ft. Wayne, IN.
Genealogy was Phil's favorite pastime. He was a talented artist. He could be a prankster, but always funny and kind. His family was his passion, he was a devoted husband and father; a loyal friend and relative.
It was Phil's wish to be transported to his beloved Iowa for his final days. He traveled from Ft. Wayne and arrived in the early morning of June 17 accompanied by his daughter, Nancy, her husband Kraig Klemme, and his wife, Lorraine. He died peacefully less than 12 hours later. He accomplished his goal to “ go home to Iowa.”
A service to celebrate his life is tentatively being scheduled for July 29th here in Davenport.
